Trump’s day of reckoning may have finally arrived | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump is a profoundly deluded person who never even considers that he might be wrong. He transforms any suggestion of having demonstrated acts of impropriety or of questionable judgment into a witch hunt with unfair persecution. His woes will be increasing exponentially very soon as he learns that wishful thinking and what-if-ism will not protect him from having to accept the harsh and inevitable consequences of his many, often deliberate and premeditated actions (”Donald Trump indicted in classified documents case, becoming first former president to face federal criminal charges,” June 8).
Typically, we learn by adolescence that one can avoid serious consequences by simply avoiding repeating our mistakes. Clearly, Trump is nowhere close to internalizing this simple fact of life.
Trump has claimed and proven, over and over, that he doesn’t believe or accept that he is bound by any of the social and ethical constraints that the rest of us choose to abide by every day. By his horrible personal example, he has deemed it acceptable for any immature, self-centered, opinionated blowhard to conflate an opinion with a fact — never accepting the harsh truth that an opinion, without a factual basis is, at best, only a theory and, at worst, (and most commonly for him), a stink bomb for which everyone else has to take a shower to get the smell off.
The ex-president has proven that it will require indictment, prosecution and incarceration to stop him — and for the rest of us to be free from his amoral influence.
— Neil Rauch, Pikesville
