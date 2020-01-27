I am a senior citizen, an ex-Baltimore resident living on Cape Cod, and a regular subscriber to The Baltimore Sun’s online service. In reading Dan Rodrick’s recent column (“Turning a blind eye to Trump’s Ukraine scheme is its own form of corruption,” Jan. 23), I thought it to contain a most excellent summation of what’s going on in D.C. this past week.
In particular, I appreciated his assertion that in white collar business and politics, character should count most. He said that in making a stance on a difficult decision, “the difference between doing what is right and doing what is wrong comes down to three things you can’t legislate: a person’s moral fortitude, self-respect and a sense of shame.”
When applying these consideration of character and decision-making to those currently in charge of trying the U.S. House of Representatives’ Articles of Impeachment against Donald J. Trump, I entirely agree with his summation that “the Senate Republicans have lost all three.”
As a long-time reader of Mr. Rodricks’ columns, I hope someone sees fit to read this particular one aloud to the Senate on live TV sometime before they vote on the resolution. I appreciate both his fine work and longevity. Long live the free press!
Thomas Davies, South Yarmouth, Mass.
