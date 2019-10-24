From a logical perspective, what is the biggest driver of Democrats to the polls in 2020? Answer: Donald Trump. If he is off the ticket fewer Democrats will show up if he is not there to vote against. I would never discourage anyone from voting, but just stating fact. Personally, my main interest, again, is a unifier, someone who appreciates and welcomes alternative viewpoints and pursues effective compromise. As an Independent in Maryland I have no say in the primary, so I get stuck choosing between two divisive candidates like Mr. Trump and Hillary Clinton. We need a unifier!