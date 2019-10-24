The Republican’s best hope of retaining the White House in 2020 is by supporting the President Donald Trump impeachment and his removal from office (“Impeachment now seems a certainty,” Sept. 20).
I suspect the Democrats will put forth a candidate that makes those of us in the center uncomfortable. If Republicans could offer a moderate alternative as their nominee, I think many in the center would give them a good hard look. Of course, the only way for that to happen is to clear the ticket (sooner than later) and put this exhausting divisiveness behind us. We need someone that can help bring us back together. That’s how we make our nation great again.
From a logical perspective, what is the biggest driver of Democrats to the polls in 2020? Answer: Donald Trump. If he is off the ticket fewer Democrats will show up if he is not there to vote against. I would never discourage anyone from voting, but just stating fact. Personally, my main interest, again, is a unifier, someone who appreciates and welcomes alternative viewpoints and pursues effective compromise. As an Independent in Maryland I have no say in the primary, so I get stuck choosing between two divisive candidates like Mr. Trump and Hillary Clinton. We need a unifier!
So my request, and advice, for Republicans is to stop falling in line and show some some objectivity and moral fortitude. We can’t be holding defense aid for ransom for personal political gain. We shouldn’t be kowtowing to authoritarian heads of state, abandoning our allies and leaving global leadership to our geopolitical adversaries.
There is a window right now to right our course. Let’s find our common ground back in the middle.
Steve Sullivan, Catonsville
