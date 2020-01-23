Well, after just one day of trying to follow the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. Senate, I have reached my opinion. This impeachment should result in the removal from office of the 100 sitting senators (“Democrats call Trump’s dealings with Ukraine ‘illegal,’ 'dangerous’ on second day of impeachment arguments,” Jan. 23).
It has become apparent that neither Republicans nor Democrats are interested in a fair, impartial, non- political trial. Instead, everyone is going right along party lines. Maybe it is time for a change in the political system in this country.
Bob Eberwein, Middle River
