When impeachment proceedings started, President Donald Trump tweeted “what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP” implying that Democrats are trying to overturn the people’s choice in 2016 (“Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Trump sought quid pro quo over Ukraine military aid in stunning testimony,” Nov. 20).
Let’s get something straight. President Trump was not the people’s choice. He was never the people’s choice. He was Vladimir Putin’s choice. He lost the popular election by 3 million votes and only won the Electoral College because of an outdated “winner-take-all” rule in which millions of votes are thrown away.
Do you like having your vote thrown away? That is just one of many reasons why we need to change or abolish the Electoral College.
Paul Totaro, Bel Air
