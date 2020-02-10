With his acquittal of impeachment articles in the Senate, I have regrettably imposed my own tiny protest in response to his now illegitimate presidency (“Trump takes scorched-earth victory lap after impeachment acquittal, slamming Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi,” Feb. 6). It isn’t much, but when referring to him in the future, I will speak and write of him as Mr. Trump, without the designation of his elected office as a prefix.