I am a registered Republican, but I have never felt a fondness for Donald Trump, neither the man, nor the president. Nevertheless, I promised myself that after his election, I would join some other voters in giving him a chance to grow into the office.
He has not done that.
He has, in fact, embarrassed America on the international stage with his bullying tactics and lack of any respect for our long-time allies. His disdain for the Constitution and its built-in separation of powers is appalling.
With his acquittal of impeachment articles in the Senate, I have regrettably imposed my own tiny protest in response to his now illegitimate presidency (“Trump takes scorched-earth victory lap after impeachment acquittal, slamming Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi,” Feb. 6). It isn’t much, but when referring to him in the future, I will speak and write of him as Mr. Trump, without the designation of his elected office as a prefix.
It will be Trump, Mr. Trump, or perhaps “the Trump masquerading as president.” I am sure that will just break his cold, barely-beating heart.
A.J. Lapenotiere, Westminster
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.