I read the recent editorial in The Sun, “Donald Trump’s clear abuse of power compels impeachment by full House” (Dec. 13).
The last two sentences said it all: “In the words of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...we do NOT HATE them or Mr. Trump for it. We PRAY for them and for the nation that must witness such wrongdoing be excused by so many WHO SHOULD KNOW SO MUCH BETTER” (emphasis mine).
Amen.
Denise Lutz, White Marsh
