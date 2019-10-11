But there is one matter that needs to be considered by Democrats. Our political situation is poisonous. The two parties are at each others’ throats. One day, there will be a Democratic president with a Republican congress. Do you think that Republicans will resist the temptation to take revenge? They will find an impeachable offense. Perhaps the Democratic president will issue an executive order that they deem unconstitutional. Or perhaps, he or she will have failed to return a library book. Or was guilty of jaywalking.