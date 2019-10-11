David Savage’s analysis (“Trump’s legal strategy against impeachment is on shaky constitutional grounds, scholars say,” Oct. 9) about President Donald Trump’s ham-handed attempt to avoid impeachment with specious constitutional arguments is completely convincing. President Trump really has no proper defense for what he has done.
But there is one matter that needs to be considered by Democrats. Our political situation is poisonous. The two parties are at each others’ throats. One day, there will be a Democratic president with a Republican congress. Do you think that Republicans will resist the temptation to take revenge? They will find an impeachable offense. Perhaps the Democratic president will issue an executive order that they deem unconstitutional. Or perhaps, he or she will have failed to return a library book. Or was guilty of jaywalking.
The impossibility of the two parties to behave civilly to each other threatens our constitutional system. That’s very dangerous. It would be much better if the Democrats just beat Mr. Trump in the next election.
Jack Tucker, Pikesville
