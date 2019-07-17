The time has come to impeach Trump

Not everyone (e.g., the Democratic Party leadership) has moved through the process at the same pace. They continue to digest and to assess, but have moved much too slowly to reach a conclusion. Now the occupant in the White House has moved beyond the pale. His racist tweets and declarations these past two days have espoused his blatant racism with an operatic clarity that should put a conclusion to the process we have been going through (“Trump is making Republicans the party of white nationalism. Does anybody in the GOP care?” July 15).