The time has come to impeach Trump

Many things in life can be considered a process to experience and to go through. The current presidential term can be seen that way, a process to digest and to assess. For some of us, that assessment led us some time ago to the conclusion that we are being led by a man who is corrupt, a (likely) criminal, and an unrepentant racist. One who should be impeached and removed from office.
Not everyone (e.g., the Democratic Party leadership) has moved through the process at the same pace. They continue to digest and to assess, but have moved much too slowly to reach a conclusion. Now the occupant in the White House has moved beyond the pale. His racist tweets and declarations these past two days have espoused his blatant racism with an operatic clarity that should put a conclusion to the process we have been going through (“Trump is making Republicans the party of white nationalism. Does anybody in the GOP care?” July 15).
The time to move forward with impeachment proceedings has come. How the process will end otherwise is all too obvious. The president has left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic leadership no choice but to begin impeachment hearings. Not doing so can only be interpreted as being complicit with the current administration.
Carlos D. Zigel