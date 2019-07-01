Trump policies responsible for drowning of father and daughter fleeing to America

Under the heading "Maryland Voices," the editorial “Images that change how America thinks: Can a photo of a drowned father and daughter shift the immigration debate?” (Jun. 29) was far too indecisive, far too timid.

The deaths of the Salvadoran immigrant and his 23-month old daughter are a call for national outrage against the immigration policies of President Donald Trump. The editorial states, "Mr. Trump used the incident to attack Democrats on their immigration policies." My understanding is that Mr Trump blamed their deaths on the failure of the Democrats to pass immigration laws.

Let's put the blame where it belongs. President Trump's policies against immigrants, and especially their children, are totally responsible for the drowning deaths of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his 23-month old daughter Angie Valeria Martinez. Blocked from obtaining asylum, Mr. Martinez tried crossing the Rio Grande into the United States with tragic results.

On April 28, President Trump said the border between Mexico and the United States is "like Disneyland." President Trump has called immigrants from Central America animals, criminals and rapists. His policies have been inhumane and un-American. It is my belief that President Trump is the one person most responsible for the deaths of Mr. Martinez and his daughter. Perhaps the caption on this tragic pictures should be "Welcome to Disneyland."

William L Reider, Ellicott City