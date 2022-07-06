Trump still an existential threat to democracy | READER COMMENTARY

Cassidy Hutchinson, top former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2022. (Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images) (ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In my 2020 book, “Democracy and Demographics in the USA,” I wrote prolifically about the urgency to put an end to “Trumpocracy” as one of the best possible ways to rescue democracy in the United States. It was uplifting to realize that the majority of the American voters understood that Donald Trump was the wrong man for the job and removed him from the Oval Office. I thought I was going to spend my writing time on other important issues. I was wrong.

The twice-impeached and defeated Donald Trump has continued to be an existential threat to democracy, national cohesion and security. That is why I have kept voicing my concern with the assault on democracy. This assault reached its zenith through the unthinkable Jan 6, 2021, “Big Lie”-based failed coup led by the sitting president and the proliferation of “Jim Crow 2.0″ laws in 19 states.

To rescue democracy in the U.S. and elsewhere, all people of good will must refuse to participate in the violence of silence and the greed-based globalization of indifference. Luckily, this is exactly what morally courageous and patriotic witnesses like Cassidy Hutchinson and others have shown during the ongoing Jan. 6 House select committee hearings (”Prosecute Donald Trump: Evidence of criminal intent too damning to ignore,” June 30).

The hearings may be our last chance to fix what is broken, redeem the soul of America, heal and unite the “Divided States of America.”

E pluribus unum.

— Zekeh S. Gbotokuma, Baltimore

The writer is an associate professor of philosophy at Morgan State University.

