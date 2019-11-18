xml:space="preserve">
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questions former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch as she testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Alex Brandon/AP)

A key Republican talking point, expressed by Rep. Jim Jordan is that Ukraine did not know that money was being withheld and that it was eventually released, so what is the issue (“Impeachment hearings: In extraordinary modern moment, President Donald Trump live-tweets the House impeachment hearing. Then, the witness answers it,” Nov. 15)?

If I hired a hit man to eliminate someone, but the job was never carried out and the proposed victim never knew about it, would this be a crime? Of course, it would be!

The best defense for President Donald Trump is what U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham indicated — that he was basically too dumb to achieve a quid pro quo.

Jon Jacobson, Ruxton

