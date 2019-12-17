Ms. A. falls in love with Mr. B, who proposes marriage. Ms. A. conveys the happy news to her family. The family knows little or nothing about Mr. B. They congratulate Ms. A. and wish her well. Apart from that, they are neutral and uninvolved.
Subsequently, alas, Mr. B. turns out to be an arrogant, abusive jerk. Ms. A. turns to her family which offers sympathy and support. She leaves Mr. B. and moves on with her life.
Now lets revise this story as follows:
Ms. A. conveys the happy news to her family. This time, however, the family knows a bit about Mr. B. They warn her that he is notoriously self-centered, that he lies and cheats, and that he has a well-documented history of physically abusing others. But Ms. A. is so passionately taken with Mr. B. that she brushes aside her family’s concerns and marries him anyway.
Subsequently, as before, Mr. B. reveals himself to be an abusive lout. But now poor Ms. A, despite her bruises and misery, is unable to separate from her man. After all, she ignored clear evidence of his character flaws. How can she admit that she was a fool? She has to stand by her man to protect her own self-esteem. How can she admit to herself, let alone her family, that she could not see the obvious?
In conclusion, I predict the Republicans will not remove President Donald Trump from office.
Stephen Warres, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.