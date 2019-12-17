Subsequently, as before, Mr. B. reveals himself to be an abusive lout. But now poor Ms. A, despite her bruises and misery, is unable to separate from her man. After all, she ignored clear evidence of his character flaws. How can she admit that she was a fool? She has to stand by her man to protect her own self-esteem. How can she admit to herself, let alone her family, that she could not see the obvious?