What was ‘so God-awful’ about Trump? | READER COMMENTARY

In my mind, I never quite understood what was so God-awful terrible about the man. Now your man has won the presidency. I won’t go on a rampage looting, burning, destroying and acting the fool. I heard Joe Biden’s speech last night from Wilmington; he was indeed talking as the president of The United States. The message was clear and I thought, “OK, let’s get on with it.” I don’t believe, had Trump won, he could ever have given such a speech.