Military-heavy July 4th smacks of dictatorship

The display of military prowess on national holidays is a gimmick done by one-party dictatorships — like the old USSR and the current Russia and North Korea (“Trump says U.S. military tanks will be on display for July 4 event in Washington,” July 1).

President Donald Trump should be ashamed for trying to duplicate their exhibitions of manhood. Someone needs to remind him that he was elected president of a representative democracy, not king.

Mark Brenner

