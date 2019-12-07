Every relationship President Donald Trump has seems to be dependent on money. Examples include countries like Canada not paying enough for NATO defense, South American countries not doing enough for us after what we spend on them, etc.
No wonder all of our allies laugh at this president, including his good friends, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, etc.
Jon Jacobson, Ruxton
