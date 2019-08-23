Trump’s mingy approach to food stamps

There is a word, “mingy,” a so-called portmanteau word combining “mean” and “stingy.” It applies perfectly to the Trump administration’s plan to cut access to SNAP benefits (“Trump administration change could eliminate food assistance for an estimated 15,000 Baltimore residents,” Aug. 22). There is nothing rational or responsible about this plan. It will inflict suffering, in the form of hunger and ill health, on over 3 million people nationally to produce a savings of less than $2 billion a year, or less than .05% of the federal budget, the sort of money the Pentagon writes off as accounting error.
This is being done for the sole purpose of being cruel. This administration wants to grind children and old people and underpaid ordinary working people into the dirt. It is shamefully un-American and immoral. To voice your opposition, you can submit a comment online at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/07/24/2019-15670/revision-of-categorical-eligibility-in-the-supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap.
Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.