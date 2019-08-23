Trump’s mingy approach to food stamps

There is a word, “mingy,” a so-called portmanteau word combining “mean” and “stingy.” It applies perfectly to the Trump administration’s plan to cut access to SNAP benefits (“Trump administration change could eliminate food assistance for an estimated 15,000 Baltimore residents,” Aug. 22). There is nothing rational or responsible about this plan. It will inflict suffering, in the form of hunger and ill health, on over 3 million people nationally to produce a savings of less than $2 billion a year, or less than .05% of the federal budget, the sort of money the Pentagon writes off as accounting error.