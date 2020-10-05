Trump letter should be removed from food donations | READER COMMENTARY

While the Maryland Food Bank donations include food funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, about half of food bank distributions were the result of donations from individuals and other organizations. My husband and I, as Marylanders who are very concerned that our neighbors not suffer from hunger during the pandemic, have made several donations to the food bank this year. Since we pay tens of thousands in federal taxes each year and have donated more to the food bank than President Trump reportedly paid in federal taxes in 2017, I urge the food bank and its partner organizations to remove the Trump administration letters before distributing the food boxes. They do not reflect my wishes as a taxpayer nor as a food bank donor.