Trump letter should be removed from food donations | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun reported that boxes of food distributed by the Maryland Food Bank, starting this week, are including a letter on White House letterhead from President Donald Trump taking credit for the food donations and reminding recipients of measures they should follow to help fight the pandemic (“Maryland Food Bank criticizes Trump-signed letter in federal food boxes, but will distribute them anyway,” Oct. 2). While it’s laudable that the administration is belatedly giving out the public health advice about masks and other measures, it is completely inappropriate for President Trump, a tax shirker, to attempt to take credit and curry political favor for this taxpayer-funded program.
While the Maryland Food Bank donations include food funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, about half of food bank distributions were the result of donations from individuals and other organizations. My husband and I, as Marylanders who are very concerned that our neighbors not suffer from hunger during the pandemic, have made several donations to the food bank this year. Since we pay tens of thousands in federal taxes each year and have donated more to the food bank than President Trump reportedly paid in federal taxes in 2017, I urge the food bank and its partner organizations to remove the Trump administration letters before distributing the food boxes. They do not reflect my wishes as a taxpayer nor as a food bank donor.
Maria Oliver, Ellicott City
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.