Say no to Trump sending his ‘thugs’ into Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 22, 2020 3:01 PM
Protesters clash with federal officers in Portland, Ore., early Tuesday, July 21, 2020. In a state with a deep history of racial-exclusion laws and spirited protest tradition, the Portland protests have persisted even as Black Lives Matter demonstrations have waned in pats of the country. (Mason Trinca/The New York Times)

Donald Trump seems to be implying that he intends for Baltimore to be the site of the next round of un-American activities by his DHS “secret police” (”President Trump says Baltimore will see influx of ‘federal law enforcement’ but doesn’t say what that means,” July 20). Baltimore’s citizens and leaders must unequivocally say, “NO!” We neither want nor need the presidents thugs here, snatching people off the streets without provocation or just cause, gassing protesters for photo ops, or any other of the president’s election-season authoritarian theatrics.

Mike Johnson, Baltimore

