Trump has ‘recast racism as patriotism’ | READER COMMENTARY

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP) (Georji Brown/AP)

Charles Blow’s recent commentary perfectly described the Donald Trump problem in our country (”Normalizing mass hysteria,” June 22). His statement, “For them, Mr. Trump provided another way to recast racism as patriotism” says it all.

Mr. Trump’s fear-mongering landed on a large flock of sheep who are incapable or too lazy to think independently. Read also the op-ed by Chris Redwood of Baltimore, “White supremacists are waging war on Black and brown lives, intent on genocide” (June 23). We must stop this backward slide to an out of control Wild West society.

Advertisement

— C. Byers, Sparks Glencoe

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.