Former President Donald Trump gestures during a rally at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire on Nov. 11, 2023. The former president likened political opponents to "vermin" recently, similar to the dehumanizing rhetoric wielded by dictators like Hitler and Mussolini. File. (Sophie Park/New York Times) (SOPHIE PARK/Sophie Park/The New York Times)

As the last of our World War II veterans pass away, having defeated Adolf Hitler and fascism in Europe, we now have the disheartening irony of having to fight our own homegrown fascists and their leader, Donald Trump (”Arguments on putting Trump’s gag order back in place are before an appeals court,” Nov. 20).

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

