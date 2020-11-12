Trump not a failure? Let’s count the ways he was | READER COMMENTARY

I write in response to J. Leonard Schleider’s recent letter, “I support Trump’s policies but it’s time for him to go” (Nov. 5), where he writes that President Donald Trump “definitely was not a failure as president.”
Here are some ways in which Mr. Trump succeeded during his presidency: He promoted distrust of science. He created deep divisions in this country. He promoted his personal business interests despite prohibitions against doing that. He put his needs above everyone else despite taking the oath to faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. And he diminished America’s standing in the eyes of the rest of the world.
But more importantly, Mr. Trump failed to do the following during his presidency: He failed to care about all Americans, not simply his base. He was not honest with Americans, particularly about a virus that he knew was deadly and which has killed over 238,000 Americans as of this writing. He did not uphold the right of all citizens' votes to be counted.
I hope Mr. Schleider and his friends continue to discuss how to bring back a sense of “normalcy." We need that now, more than ever.
Colleen Lamont, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.