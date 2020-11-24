xml:space="preserve">
Let the election process play itself out | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 24, 2020 6:19 PM
FILE -- Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in support of the president, near Freedom Plaza in Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. As President Trump brazenly seeks to delay the certification of the election in hopes of overturning his defeat, he is also mounting a less high-profile but similarly audacious bid to keep control of the Republican National Committee even after he leaves office. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

This is an opportunity to teach our children, and adults as well who may be misinformed, including the author of a recent commentary in The Sun (“How Trump’s failure to concede provides a valuable lesson,” Nov. 11). American elections are ultimately determined after a multi-step process of voting; if necessary, a recount and audit, ultimately followed by a certification. The Constitution also permits legal challenges, one of the most recent being Bush v. Gore in the 2000 election. Was Al Gore a scorned child for contesting that election?

If Joe Biden expects to have the confidence and trust of every American (should he be declared the legal winner), then President Donald Trump deserves respect while the legal process unfolds. Much of the media seems grossly disinterested in acknowledging and explaining the legal challenges taking place, of which there are many. The most important is the process by which states determine the rules for federal elections. The premise of the author of the commentary is to try any legal challenges in the court of public opinion. This is unpatriotic, political, disingenuous and clearly not aimed toward any future promised unity toward the many millions of citizens who voted for the president.

Brian Groveman, Towson

