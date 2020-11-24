Let the election process play itself out | READER COMMENTARY

If Joe Biden expects to have the confidence and trust of every American (should he be declared the legal winner), then President Donald Trump deserves respect while the legal process unfolds. Much of the media seems grossly disinterested in acknowledging and explaining the legal challenges taking place, of which there are many. The most important is the process by which states determine the rules for federal elections. The premise of the author of the commentary is to try any legal challenges in the court of public opinion. This is unpatriotic, political, disingenuous and clearly not aimed toward any future promised unity toward the many millions of citizens who voted for the president.