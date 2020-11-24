Let the election process play itself out | READER COMMENTARY

This is an opportunity to teach our children, and adults as well who may be misinformed, including the author of a recent commentary in The Sun (“How Trump’s failure to concede provides a valuable lesson,” Nov. 11). American elections are ultimately determined after a multi-step process of voting; if necessary, a recount and audit, ultimately followed by a certification. The Constitution also permits legal challenges, one of the most recent being Bush v. Gore in the 2000 election. Was Al Gore a scorned child for contesting that election?
If Joe Biden expects to have the confidence and trust of every American (should he be declared the legal winner), then President Donald Trump deserves respect while the legal process unfolds. Much of the media seems grossly disinterested in acknowledging and explaining the legal challenges taking place, of which there are many. The most important is the process by which states determine the rules for federal elections. The premise of the author of the commentary is to try any legal challenges in the court of public opinion. This is unpatriotic, political, disingenuous and clearly not aimed toward any future promised unity toward the many millions of citizens who voted for the president.
Brian Groveman, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.