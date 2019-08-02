Think facts will persuade Trump supporters? You aren’t paying attention.

To all those who are defending Baltimore with facts and figures in response to President Donald Trump’s nasty, unprovoked tweets, please remember this: He. Does. Not. Care. (“Rat droppings: Five dumb things Trump apologists have said about the president’s anti-Baltimore tirade,” July 31.) His supporters do not care.
This is simply one of the many manipulative tactics he uses to keep his herd under control — throw them some iffy red meat occasionally which doubles as a ploy to keep attention away from the bigger, more dangerous insanities of his presidency. It’s really quite a pathetic and obvious tactic, and it’s very sad and depressing that so many people fall for it every time.
N. L. Bruggman
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.