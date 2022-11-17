Time for Donald Trump to leave the stage | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump had his time in the limelight of the presidency, lost the next election (although he won’t admit it) and now wants a chance to reclaim his crown. There are those in power in the Republican Party who disapprove of that decision (“Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House,” Nov. 15).

It appears that a new leader may be emerging in the Republican Party, and Trump is terrified he may lose his spot at the top and has actually threatened to release sensitive and embarrassing information he allegedly knows about Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Boy, talk about the “pot calling the kettle black”and “people in glass houses who shouldn’t throw stones.” Trump may tear the Republican Party asunder, but I doubt he really cares as long as he maintains some semblance of being in control.

Unfortunately, I don’t see him giving up that easily. Based on President Joe Biden’s current low approval ratings, the incumbent can be beaten in 2024 — but not by a broken opposing party. Hopefully, Biden will step aside against a strong Republican Party contender like DeSanti, s who could unify Republicans.

The Democrats need to start looking now for a new candidate in 2024. Should be interesting either way!

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

