Trump’s actions and words are not those of a Christian | READER COMMENTARY

The foundational principle of Christian ethics is beneficence, that attitude of heart and action that wishes well to all. It insists upon proportionality where there is respect for life, for truth telling and transparency, for justice and compassion. It attempts to leave no room for harm while assuming responsibility for all the people.
President Donald Trump embodies no ethical leadership, Christian or otherwise (”The red state president indifferent to red state problems,” June 23). He tweets a stream of lies, nearly 20,000 of them to date. General Jim Mattis says the president is impervious to the truth; he does not know or understand what truth is. He has desecrated sacred space (St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Lincoln Memorial) and declared peaceful protest ground “battlespace to be dominated.”
In addition, with his insatiable hubris, he attacks and demeans people, particularly women, agencies of our society and government, and our free press. He repeatedly disparages our great scientists, relying on his “gut” and engaging in fantastical ideas about COVID-19, a virus which he denied for months. He has failed to protect vulnerable groups including farm workers, meat packing workers and health workers, even while deaths increase disproportionately in Black, Latino and Indigenous communities.
Further, he exhibits childishness and pettiness on the world stage regarding WHO, NATO and the Paris Climate Accords. He embraces authoritarian leaders and dictators while disparaging our country’s allies around the world. Many of our nation’s friends look upon us with pity. In short, Donald Trump is dangerous. He does not represent in any way shape or form the values of the majority of Christians.
Michael Soderstrand, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.