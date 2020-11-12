Esper’s firing raises questions of a coup | READER COMMENTARY

Some may dismiss my analysis as alarmist. They may suggest that President Trump is merely throwing a temper tantrum, that he is only settling scores in the lame duck days of his term with those he believes have crossed him. It would be better for the country if the president were merely acting like a spoiled brat, but my assessment is that he is planning to subvert the election, and I make that point as someone who has been sent overseas repeatedly as a former U.S. diplomat to try to discern what foreign governments were doing and what they were likely to do next.