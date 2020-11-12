Esper’s firing raises questions of a coup | READER COMMENTARY

I was profoundly disturbed by President Donald Trump’s firing of U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper (“Trump’s silent public outing belies a White House in tumult,” Nov. 12). I believed President Trump’s action was an important step in a campaign to remain in the White House beyond Jan. 20, 2021 despite losing the election. He had already laid the groundwork for such an action by stridently claiming that he has won the election, but that “they” are attempting to steal it from him.
His claim is contradicted by all available evidence. Subsequent developments have confirmed my analysis. News reports indicate that the president has replaced others in the military chain of command with those he considers loyalists. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has observed publicly that he expects a seamless transition to a second Trump administration.
Some may dismiss my analysis as alarmist. They may suggest that President Trump is merely throwing a temper tantrum, that he is only settling scores in the lame duck days of his term with those he believes have crossed him. It would be better for the country if the president were merely acting like a spoiled brat, but my assessment is that he is planning to subvert the election, and I make that point as someone who has been sent overseas repeatedly as a former U.S. diplomat to try to discern what foreign governments were doing and what they were likely to do next.
Those who are serving or have served in the military and those who, like me, have served as civilian officers of the United States government have taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. The commitment was to no individual but to our country. In the coming days, we may be called upon to consider what that oath demands of us now.
Hartford T. Jennings Sr., Columbia
