The rise and fall of Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

While watching Donald John Trump’s ponderous motorcade proceed to his formal booking at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, I was drawn back to an historical incident, now long past but somehow still most relevant (”Donald Trump has surrendered for a fourth time this year. Here’s where all the cases against him stand,” Aug. 25).

The patrician gadfly Lucius Sergius Catiline had been a candidate for consul of the Roman Republic three times and each time had been rejected by the electorate. After his final loss in 63 BC, he sought an alternate method to acquire power. He soon plotted a coup seeking to depose the duly elected consuls Marcus Tullius Cicero and Gaius Antonius Hybrida and place himself in control of the state in their stead. To this end, he enlisted into his circle a number of disreputable senators and other malcontents who had expected, but had been denied advancement.

Getting wind of the plot, serving Consul Cicero gave a number of speeches in the Roman Senate describing Cataline’s mechanizations and urging them to take action against him before it was too late. The beginning of Cicero’s “First Oration Against Cataline” seems particularly applicable to the current troubled state of our American Republic.

“How much longer Cataline will you try our patience with your presence? How long is that madness of yours still to mock us? When is there to be an end of your unbridled audacity, strutting before us as you do now?”

Remind you of anyone? It seems the more things change, the more they remain the same.

In the end, Cataline was exposed and now in open rebellion, he was defeated and killed in battle.

— John Russell, Sparks

