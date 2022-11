Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Here is why the expected midterm election “red wave” never happened (”David Brooks: The populism fever is breaking,” Nov. 11).

1. Trump is toxic.

2. So are candidates who support him.

End of story.

— Mel Tansill, Catonsville

