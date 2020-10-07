For nation’s sake, Trump needs to lose - bigly | READER COMMENTARY

I have been a lifelong Republican. Nevertheless, at the age of 70, I just voted for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (“Biden for president - please,” Sept. 25).
Listing all of the reasons why I did so would make this way too long to print. Certainly, I have been appalled by the president’s divisive rhetoric and actions since he first started his first run for the office. If anything, with the constant lies and his consistent refusals to denounce hate groups, Mr. Trump has greatly underwhelmed my low expectations that he might actually grow into the office.
Despite having been a “Never Trumper” from the beginning, I could not bring myself to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016, instead writing in the name of another Republican. At the time, I justified that by the fact that, as a voter in a strongly blue state, all of Maryland’s Electoral College votes would go to Ms. Clinton with or without my one vote.
So why did I not do that in this election? The answer is simple: Never before has a U.S. president spread such doubt around the entire voting process and so openly refused to state that he will respect the results of the election.
Trust in the electoral process is fundamental to the survival of any democratic nation. Mr. Trump needs to lose this election so badly that no one can doubt the outcome. For that reason, every vote will count.
Barry R. Williams, Bel Air
