Trump seeks to circumvent the election | READER COMMENTARY

Questions about the legality and effectiveness of President Donald Trump’s executive actions have received most attention since his second news conference from his golf resort over the weekend (”Coronavirus aid updates: Trump’s executive orders face questions, possible legal challenges,” Aug. 9). But I am more concerned by his remarks about the upcoming election.
First, he dismisses all polls showing him behind as “fake news.” Second, he asserts that he would win in a fair election. Third, he claims that Democrats are rigging the election.
Therefore, if he loses, the result is perforce invalid, based on an unfair election rigged by Democrats and misrepresented by “fake” media. It follows that the only valid result is victory for him. Any other result is fraudulent.
Here we have the basis for overturning the election result if, as all polls suggest, it turns out unfavorable to Mr. Trump. Indeed, if we accept his reasoning, why bother with an election? After all, the only valid result is a Trump victory.
Stephen Warres, Baltimore
