xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

President Trump can’t delay election but can show why presidential powers should be reduced | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 04, 2020 2:03 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread mail-in voter fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House July 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, President Trump suggested in a tweet that November’s general election should be postponed, citing his unsubstantiated assertions of widespread mail-in voter fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump does not have the authority to delay an election (”Trump’s pitch to delay election is ‘absurd,’ suggests he could try to hold job if he loses, Maryland Dems say,” July 30). As it is, there is too much power in the executive branch.

I hope people will vote in November and move this authoritarian regime to the history books. Then Congress should begin to remove some presidential powers so our country cannot get to this point again.

Advertisement

Kate Hartig, Parkton

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement