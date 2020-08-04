President Trump can’t delay election but can show why presidential powers should be reduced | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump does not have the authority to delay an election (”Trump’s pitch to delay election is ‘absurd,’ suggests he could try to hold job if he loses, Maryland Dems say,” July 30). As it is, there is too much power in the executive branch.
I hope people will vote in November and move this authoritarian regime to the history books. Then Congress should begin to remove some presidential powers so our country cannot get to this point again.
Kate Hartig, Parkton
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.