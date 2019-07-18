Don’t try to out-yell angry, racist politicians, rise above them

Have you ever tried to outshout a madman? If so, it becomes clear that it adds to the frenzy but is a waste of breath and energy. To those who believe in American values and often feel like screaming at the ugly political cacophony these days, now is the time for quiet (“Alternative Fact of the Week: America’s grand-wizard-in-chief,” July 18).
Silence doesn’t have to mean inaction. Quite the opposite. It is a form of energy focused on actions. We must believe that the sounds of silence will overcome the insanity, bigotry and racism that is politics today. Democrats and independents and yes, Republicans, must rise above the noise and do something besides add to the noise.
Rise above the hatred and division. Rise above the inhumanity. Rise and be counted for a reaffirmation of American values and in defense of America in 2020.
Linda Schulte, Selbyville, Del.