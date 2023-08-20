Candidate Trump can’t have it both ways | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Republican Party of Iowa show their support for a variety of candidates from their float during the Iowa State Fair Kick-Off Parade on Aug. 9 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

As Trump sticks to his story about legitimately winning the last election (“Trump assails judge in 2020 election case after she warned him not to make inflammatory remarks”, Aug. 14), he will have to make a tough decision.

Our Constitution states that a president can only be elected twice. So either he has to admit that he was not elected in 2020, or be ineligible for the 2024 race. What will it be, Mr. Trump?

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

