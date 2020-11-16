Some voters got bamboozled by Trump’s false economic claims | READER COMMENTARY

This misperception was promoted by daily print and broadcast media stories of stock market highs and frequent reports of "historically low” unemployment. Actually, President Trump’s economic record looks weak compared to that of President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden. In the three pre-pandemic Trump years (2017 to 2019), workers’ average real hourly pay (wages plus employer-paid benefits) actually fell by 0.4% for the whole private sector, while it rose 6.8% in 2014-2016 (last three Obama-Biden years).