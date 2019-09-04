Who cares about Trump’s economy. What about his stand on the environment?

I recommend that Ms. McShane read Thomas Berry’s The Great Work and Wendell Berry’s The Art of the Commonplace. Both distinguished authors advocate the need to reorganize our economy around the principle that our health depends upon the health of the Earth and vice versa. We can no longer depend on an economy whose outmoded principles are at variance with the needs of Earth. Unfortunately, or should I say catastrophically, our current president’s environmental policies compromise nature’s capacity to maintain a harmonious condition that supports our well-being and that of other forms of Earth life.