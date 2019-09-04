Who cares about Trump’s economy. What about his stand on the environment?

I am responding to Jolie McShane’s commentary, (“Baltimore businesswoman: I had high hopes for the Trump economy. It’s even better,” Sept. 2). In it, Ms. McShane recommended a commitment to job creation and job skill education, a very important perspective that all would agree with. But the question is what kind of jobs should we be supporting?
I recommend that Ms. McShane read Thomas Berry’s The Great Work and Wendell Berry’s The Art of the Commonplace. Both distinguished authors advocate the need to reorganize our economy around the principle that our health depends upon the health of the Earth and vice versa. We can no longer depend on an economy whose outmoded principles are at variance with the needs of Earth. Unfortunately, or should I say catastrophically, our current president’s environmental policies compromise nature’s capacity to maintain a harmonious condition that supports our well-being and that of other forms of Earth life.
I am not an expert on the economy, but I do know something about health, wholeness, human thought and the natural world. We need to evolve beyond dualistic, oppositional thinking (e.g., it’s either this or that, I’m right you’re wrong). Because everyone has a piece of the truth, we need to cultivate a type of thinking that brings these pieces together to form a higher truth.
One last thought. What good is a strong economy when we are leaving a dying earth to our own grandchildren who will suffer the consequences?
Stuart Miller
The writer is a professor emeritus at Towson University.
