Malaria drug may be a ‘Hail Mary’ but it’s probably worth a try for those with little to lose | READER COMMENTARY

Though President Donald Trump speaks in long monotonous drones full of half-truths and lies, I believe when he says “What have you got to lose?” he is speaking of worst case scenarios (“Trump’s irresponsible endorsement of malaria drug for coronavirus treatment boils the blood,” April 6).
If I were being placed on a respirator with a four out of five (80%) chance of spending my last 14 days of life unable to breathe, I would have no problem taking an experimental drug. Though many “Hail Mary” passes go incomplete, there are enough examples of last second miracles that make them worthwhile.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.