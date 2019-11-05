Even though President Donald Trump is often called out on his posts or statements, and I mostly agree when that happens, let’s take a step back into reality. A person wrote in to say he thought President Trump was out of line for saying ISIS leader Abu Baker al-Baghdadi “died like a dog. He died like a coward.” (“Trump insulted dogs in his bragging about the death of the leader of Isis,” Oct. 30)
That has been an accepted saying for my whole life of 57 years. I am a dog lover who currently calls my Chocolate Lab my best friend. Come on people, next you will say the phrase “a cat has nine lives” is offensive to those who recently lost a pet cat. Get real people, if you want to get offended or you want to criticize President Trump, do so with an honest topic and not something people have been saying forever.
Daniel Phillips, Westminster
