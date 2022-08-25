Potential criminal charges against Trump are (mostly) thin stuff | READER COMMENTARY

I have a question for all my friends: On what charge are you going to indict Donald Trump? For unlawfully possessing government property? Unless you have photographic evidence of Mr. Trump carrying those boxes out of the White House and loading them into a U-Haul, that indictment won’t stick (”More than 100 classified Trump documents were recovered back in January,” Aug. 23)!

What about the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6? Those people weren’t actually his agents. Calling the Georgia secretary of state and asking him to find lost votes? Nothing there — he was convinced his votes had been lost. Other states contacted by Mr. Trump or his minions? Much the same! Crimes were definitely committed, but in almost every case they is a layer of minions between Mr. Trump and the crime.

That’s not by accident. Mr. Trump is a wily veteran of legal battles. People will be indicted. Wrong-doers will pay fines and possibly go to prison. Mr. Trump won’t be one of them, at least not for any of the above, but there is one place where he slipped up. Mr. Trump spoke on the phone to individuals who had been called to give testimony before Congress. Witness tampering may be the one charge that he can’t beat.

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

