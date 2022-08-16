What Trump is really missing: credibility | READER COMMENTARY

The receipt for property that was seized during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, is photographed Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick) (Jon Elswick/AP)

I have some questions for anyone who believes the latest Donald Trump story that the FBI “planted” 11 sets of illegal documents (”Trump lawyer told Justice Dept. that classified material had been returned,” Aug. 13).

How? Did they slip boxes under their FBI jackets and momentarily distract the room while they pulled the switch? And how did Mr. Trump know to declassify these exact documents if the FBI planted them?

Did Mr. Trump have a mole in the FBI who warned him of the impending switch so he retroactively cleanse them? Which part of this story seems believable to you?

— Harry Hammond, Finksburg

