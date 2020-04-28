Ingest disinfectant? Even a first-grader knows better. | READER COMMENTARY

Perhaps the most horrific thing about Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus suggestions (“Fact-checking Trump on coronavirus science, from drugs to disinfectants to testing,” April 25) is that the President of the United States, the presumptive leader of the free world, doesn’t seem to know what the average 6-year-old knows: that you do not ingest anything that your mommy keeps in the laundry room or under the kitchen sink.
Ann Power, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.