Trump aspires to be an autocrat

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 16, 2019 | 4:54 PM
From left, Rep. llhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., respond to remarks by President Donald Trump after his call for the four Democratic congresswomen to go back to their "broken" countries, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. All are American citizens and three of the four were born in the U.S. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Donald Trump’s rant against four democratically elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives was racist, childish, ignorant and inappropriate for a president of the United States or anyone else (“Trump is making Republicans the party of white nationalism. Does anyone in the GOP care?” July 15). But what disturbed me most was the accusation that the four representatives “hate America” because they disagree with President Trump.

If disagreeing with Donald Trump and his policies equals “hating America” then Mr. Trump must consider himself to be the persona of the United States of America. Think Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and other dictators and autocrats who came to overshadow their countries. Disagreeing with the concept of the presidency would be un-American; disagreeing with the president and his policies is what these members of Congress were elected to do.

Why anyone would continue to support this self-confessed autocrat wannabe is disturbing.

Jeff Pierson, Havre de Grace

