Trump aspires to be an autocrat

If disagreeing with Donald Trump and his policies equals “hating America” then Mr. Trump must consider himself to be the persona of the United States of America. Think Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and other dictators and autocrats who came to overshadow their countries. Disagreeing with the concept of the presidency would be un-American; disagreeing with the president and his policies is what these members of Congress were elected to do.