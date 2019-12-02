xml:space="preserve">
Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, reads a Tweet from President Donald Trump and allows former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to respond as she testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, during the second public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. At left is Daniel Goldman, director of investigations for the Democrats on the committee. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

In his column (“Cal Thomas: Desperate Democrats,” Nov. 21), Mr. Thomas mimics the craven Republicans in the impeachment hearings, choosing to look at everything in the room except the elephant, as though the fact that in some ways the country is prospering (despite Mr. Trump) will make us all ignore what has been proven beyond a doubt this week — that our president is a mendacious, corrupt con man who uses the power of his office to try to further his own political ends. Much like a defense attorney might say, “Well your honor, my client did shoot up a shopping center, but he’s so good to his mother.”

Yes, we are desperate to get rid of this embarrassing abomination of a presidency. May I say I’d far prefer to be desperate than gutless.

Louise Machen, Ruxton

