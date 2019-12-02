In his column (“Cal Thomas: Desperate Democrats,” Nov. 21), Mr. Thomas mimics the craven Republicans in the impeachment hearings, choosing to look at everything in the room except the elephant, as though the fact that in some ways the country is prospering (despite Mr. Trump) will make us all ignore what has been proven beyond a doubt this week — that our president is a mendacious, corrupt con man who uses the power of his office to try to further his own political ends. Much like a defense attorney might say, “Well your honor, my client did shoot up a shopping center, but he’s so good to his mother.”