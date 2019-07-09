Democrats will need to appeal to Trump fans

The latest polls showing President Donald Trump’s higher approval rating, based on the perception that the economy is going great must be causing some Democrats to squirm (“Trump’s approval rating at highest point of presidency,” July 8).
But one thing remains clear: Donald Trump is not, nor has he ever been, president of all the people. Since taking office, he has treated most Americans — especially his political opponents — with utter contempt. That his supporters remain loyal to him can only be attributed to his showman’s ability to manipulate public perception, which is not the same as providing intelligent and coherent arguments to justify his positions.
Journalist Jonah Goldberg recently observed that many of President Trump's supporters are skeptical, but they will stick with him so long as they view the Democrats as trending to the "socialist left." And we can be sure Mr. Trump will use every ounce of his showmanship to demonize Democrats with that tired cliché.
A crucial question for the Dems, then, is how to speak to Mr. Trump's skeptical supporters. If a significant fraction of them could be peeled off, it would very likely make Mr. Trump a one-term president.
Howard Bluth, Baltimore