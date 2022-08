Two men stand armed with guns on Jan. 6, 2021, in front of the Governor's Mansion in Olympia, Washington during a protest supporting then-President Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes in Washington, D.C., affirming then-President-elect Joe Biden's win. File. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/AP)

I applaud Charles M. Blow’s recent analysis of the frightening effect Donald Trump has had on the Republican Party (”Charles M. Blow: Republicans are America’s problem,” Aug. 25).

If anyone reads or listens to the free press regardless of party, they would have to be terribly concerned for our democracy and freedom.

— Suzanne Hill, Baltimore

