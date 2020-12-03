Will Republicans call out Trump’s madness? | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump’s downward spiral into total delusional behavior is not only distressing, it is extremely dangerous (”Last throes of Trump’s presidency turn ugly — even dangerous,” Dec. 2). His total fixation on the myth of election fraud, his complete abandonment of any involvement with the COVID-19 crisis, and his irrational actions to fire key governmental officials and replace them with “yes men” to do his bidding in both the departments of Defense and Homeland Security should alarm every American. His efforts to undermine, insult, demean and even threaten every person who speaks truth to the election reality is a sign of severe mental instability.