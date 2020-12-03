Will Republicans call out Trump’s madness? | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump’s downward spiral into total delusional behavior is not only distressing, it is extremely dangerous (”Last throes of Trump’s presidency turn ugly — even dangerous,” Dec. 2). His total fixation on the myth of election fraud, his complete abandonment of any involvement with the COVID-19 crisis, and his irrational actions to fire key governmental officials and replace them with “yes men” to do his bidding in both the departments of Defense and Homeland Security should alarm every American. His efforts to undermine, insult, demean and even threaten every person who speaks truth to the election reality is a sign of severe mental instability.
This is a man with access to the nuclear codes. This is a man who still thinks his executive power is absolute. This is a man who at this point is a menace. It is way past time for high ranking Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others to publicly rebuke President Trump and speak directly to the 74 million voters who supported him to say enough and stop the madness.
Donald Trump is a lame duck president who needs to be constrained from doing further damage to our nation until he leaves office on January 20. Republican leadership has the power to do so. Do they have the courage?
William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air
