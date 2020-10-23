Moderators aren’t the problem, it’s Trump’s unruly harangues | READER COMMENTARY

The impossibility of getting Mr. Trump to respond to a simple question, let alone engaging him in debate, was on full display at the first presidential debate, where, in his treatment of Chris Wallace, he proved that you don’t even have to be against him to be marginalized and disposed of. I had to laugh when I read Mr. Vatz assertion that Ms. Guthrie was “interrupting and talking over him, and haranguing him as well as dominating the time...”