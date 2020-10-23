Moderators aren’t the problem, it’s Trump’s unruly harangues | READER COMMENTARY

I had to work through most of the haphazard opinion piece (“Debate moderators don’t hide their bias,” Oct. 21) by Richard Vatz to find the point he wanted to make: that for even normally honest people “Everything’s fair, including suspending integrity, in getting rid of Trump.” I don’t think the issue is that simple.
For one thing, a good many people opposed to Donald Trump are not Trump-haters, but people who are fundamentally sickened in their souls by how he conducts both himself and the business of the country. Does Mr. Vatz really not understand that by using any means at his disposal to disparage and undercut people that do not support him or his policies, President Trump himself has cut off the possibility of a normal discourse and exchange of ideas?
The impossibility of getting Mr. Trump to respond to a simple question, let alone engaging him in debate, was on full display at the first presidential debate, where, in his treatment of Chris Wallace, he proved that you don’t even have to be against him to be marginalized and disposed of. I had to laugh when I read Mr. Vatz assertion that Ms. Guthrie was “interrupting and talking over him, and haranguing him as well as dominating the time...”
Nobody does all that more effectively than Donald Trump.
Greg Bullen, Towson
