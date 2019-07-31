Readers near and far react to Trump’s Baltimore tweetstorms

“I love Baltimore, and I love my neighborhood here, and I’m happy that people will passionately defend it when it’s attacked. However, if you truly love this city you should also be completely embarrassed an ashamed that beyond clever comebacks we can’t actually prove any of these attacks as baseless. Our city is being run into the ground by corrupt and ineffective politicians who are more excited to make a few headlines with strong words ignoring our problems than they are at the prospect of actually rolling their sleeves up and putting in the work to solve them. I dream of a scenario in which we could have instead responded to these attacks with facts - we could have showed photos of areas in West Baltimore improving drastically, we could have responded with charts and graphs showing crime and murder trending in the right direction — and even the same with our rodent problem. But instead we’re still on track to top last year’s out-of-control murder rate, and there are no signs of change. So let’s take a pause on our victory lap and consider what we’re doing when we normalize what this city has become.” — Austin Rooney, Baltimore