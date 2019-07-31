Readers near and far react to Trump’s Baltimore tweetstorms

The avalanche of responses to President Donald Trump’s tweets about Baltimore, which began with posts insulting Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and his district, included dozens of letters to the editor. Many were from residents of Cummings’ district, which includes much of Baltimore but also reaches into Baltimore and Howard counties, while readers from elsewhere in the state and country also weighed in. Here is a sampling of submissions. Some have been shortened or edited for clarity.
Baltimore’s response
“Baltimore has team spirit like nobody else. My dad mentions our community spirit every time he visits. It’s no surprise at all that our spirit rose with a vengeance to defend our city against racist attacks by the president of the United States. It’s not just our spirit. It’s our people. When I’m at the farmers market under the JFX, or Bike Party, or at Four Hours of Funk, I wonder why anyone pays to live in New York or D.C. Our people and our city represent the very opposite of the xenophobic hell-world our president apparently seeks to create.” — Dan Sparaco, Baltimore
“I spend my days working with this city’s sickest infants. I see the impact of poverty and hardship on our most vulnerable patients, the babies of whom Trump so desperately proclaims himself the patron saint. During the most difficult days people will likely see, the beauty of Baltimore rises up. Families stepping in for each other, communities taking care of their own. I have attended many funerals for babies who did not make it, and in the face of immense tragedy, I have seen Baltimore City for what it truly is, a complicated, ever-loving family. Baltimore city is not perfect, have you seen a family that is? But it is full of people doing their best every day. Full of AMERICAN citizens who go to work, go to school and take care of their families. We don’t need the approval of Trump, but what he forgets is that this is supposed to be HIS America. This “rat-infested” city is HIS city. We are HIS citizens.” — Lucy Rose Davidoff, Baltimore
"Trump and his family got rich practicing the same race-based housing discrimination* that created America’s nightmare of racial/economic segregation in the first place — and of which Baltimore is among the worst victims. This whole incident wherein he attacks one of Baltimore’s true heroes, Rep. Elijah Cummings, is typical Trump — get rich ruining others’ lives, then blame them for the problems he helped create.” — Matthew Weinstein, Baltimore
“First of all, Mr. Trump, Baltimore is No. 9 with the worst rodent problem. Chicago is No. 1. Washington, D.C., where you have spent so little time is, No. 5. You should think twice, but we know you do think, before you Tweet. Do your homework! Mr. Trump has better things to say, I am sure, about North Korea’s capital city! We need to take back America again after four years of his bedlam!” — Mike Crowley, Baltimore
“As a Jesuit priest and a citizen, I am angry at the racism both fomented and channeled by the Rat King. I’m not proud of this anger. I don’t know what to do with it. Pitting us against each other in order to win, however depraved the means, is the strategy of every demagogue. ... All of us need to defend and try to live up to the basic tenants of Synagogue, Mosque, Church and Republic — all are created equal, all are worthy of respect.” — Fr. James Casciotti, Pastor of St. Ignatius Church, Baltimore
What Marylanders had to say
“While I do not condone the president’s comments on Baltimore, or many other things, for The Sun to respond in such a manner shows itself to pander to childish rhetoric and guilty of further dividing the community." — Rob Schwartz, Owings Mills
“I live in the 7th District (a diverse district represented by a great congressman) and I have never seen a rat in my neighborhood. I can live with the fox, deer and raccoons.” — Stephen Alpern, Columbia
“I live in Congressman Cummings’ district and it is not at all as he described. If he could take time from playing golf at Mar-a-Lago, I could give him a tour of the district. Congressman Elijah Cummings is a dutiful, sensitive and caring congressman much admired by his constituents. I am 82 years old and I must say that if there’s anything at all “disgusting,” it’s Donald Trump. He is without a doubt the most egomaniacal, pandering, and immature president who has ever served this country — or should I say, dis-served. As for the rats, I’m sure the White House has quite a few. I write this as a concerned, caring American.” — Otts Laupus, Elkridge
‘The wrong approach’
“Stop giving the Infant of the White House attention. Let him rant and rave. What he craves is attention." — Mark Benson, Baltimore
“Bashing President Trump is the wrong approach. I propose an entirely different approach that will result in President Trump changing his opinion of Baltimore. I am hereby inviting President Trump to join me in Baltimore for crab cakes, steamed crabs, and a few beers. He can look around afterwards. He will quickly change his mind about the city.” — Fredrick Matos, Annapolis
“I love Baltimore, and I love my neighborhood here, and I’m happy that people will passionately defend it when it’s attacked. However, if you truly love this city you should also be completely embarrassed an ashamed that beyond clever comebacks we can’t actually prove any of these attacks as baseless. Our city is being run into the ground by corrupt and ineffective politicians who are more excited to make a few headlines with strong words ignoring our problems than they are at the prospect of actually rolling their sleeves up and putting in the work to solve them. I dream of a scenario in which we could have instead responded to these attacks with facts - we could have showed photos of areas in West Baltimore improving drastically, we could have responded with charts and graphs showing crime and murder trending in the right direction — and even the same with our rodent problem. But instead we’re still on track to top last year’s out-of-control murder rate, and there are no signs of change. So let’s take a pause on our victory lap and consider what we’re doing when we normalize what this city has become.” — Austin Rooney, Baltimore
Responses from around the country
As a Muslim-American woman, I am disturbed by the language of our president. I stand with the people who are targeted by the president’s comments.
“By downplaying the urban woes that truly plague your city and by ignoring the facts of how much and which branch of the federal government controls Baltimore’s federal funds, The Sun’s editorial board — in the same vein that it criticizes the president — also lacks a “scintilla of integrity.” — Aloke K. Mandal, California
"I applaud the citizens of Baltimore for their responses to this needless verbal assault on their city. " — Robert L. Ellington, South Carolina
“As a Muslim-American woman, I am disturbed by the language of our president. I stand with the people who are targeted by the President’s comments. My faith teaches me that God created all human beings to be equal. In fact, the Holy Quran says, “And among His Signs...is the diversity of your tongues and colors...” (30:23) We are all one. We are stronger together. And we will not let anyone divide us.” — Huma Munir, Florida
“The last two and a half years with this president has made me anxious and frightened for our democracy. Your editorial,“Better to have a few rats than to be one,” has, for a few moments anyway, made me feel better by putting my horror at the racist behavior of this president into words. Thank you for having the courage to speak truth to power.” — Elaine Schwach, New York
“As a Trump supporter, I take great issue with your editorial. Rep. Cummings has been in Congress for over 20 years and nobody can make any serious claim that the city has gotten better during his term in office. In fact, the case can be made that Trump’s policies — including those that have resulted in the lowest African-American unemployment rate in history — have done more for Baltimore than anything Cummings has done. In addition, The Baltimore Sun has continued to endorse a conga line of liberal politicians who have not gotten the job done and, in fact, enacted policies that have hurt the city. The country is not blind to the Freddie Gray debacle or the visual of police standing impotently as the city was ransacked and set afire. Thus, false claims of “racism” leveled at Trump as he responded to lies put forth by Cummings about the conditions at the border, may play well in the liberal echo chamber of the East Coast. I can assure you that the residents of the Midwest and South are very, very much aware of the state of the city of Baltimore and found his words to ring true.” — Joseph C. Schillmoeller, California
