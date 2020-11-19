Trump critics need to try behaving like adults | READER COMMENTARY

Stop it. Just stop it! A recent letter to the editor (”Dear lame duck president: You’re fired (and you’re a loser),” Nov. 13) demeaned the current president for what the writer saw as his derogatory speech and behavior. That there is ample room for improvement on both sides is obvious.
The writer uses the short last paragraph to call people working for President Donald Trump “clowns,” lawmakers “Senate boot-lickers”; supporters of Mr. Trump “motley militia of gun toting dregs” and “cult followers.” How is that any different than what the writer calls the childish behavior of Mr. Trump?
The “and you’re a loser” aimed at Mr. Trump quickly brought to mind an image of two 7-year-old children starting an argument with one saying, “You’re a loser” and the other responding with, “No, you are!”
It was said once: When I was a child, I used to talk like a child, and see things as a child does, and think like a child; but now that I have become an adult, I have finished with all childish ways.
Maybe we all (me included) should leave childish ways behind when we become adults.
David C. Hill, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.