A Trump indictment is overdue | READER COMMENTARY

This exhibit from video released by the House select committee investing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, shows social media posts by former President Donald Trump during a hearing on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (House Select Committee via AP) (AP)

How much longer can the top law enforcement officer in this country sit back and do nothing while obvious and egregious crimes have been committed (”Jan. 6 panel probes ‘unhinged’ White House meeting; Rep. Liz Cheney reveals Trump attempted to contact witness,” July 12)?

The evidence amassed by the Jan. 6 committee is so overwhelming and damning that it would be criminal and a dereliction of duty if Attorney General Merrick Garland were to decide not to indict our former president. For heavens sake, the case against Donald Trump is as open and shut as it gets.

— Morton D. Marcus, Pikesville

